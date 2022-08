Though it seems like Burna Boy is at the peak of his career, there’s no other way for him to go but up.

According to statistics, he is the Nigerian artist with the highest number of sold out arenas outside Nigeria.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner who is on his ‘Love Damini’ world tour has sold out a total of eight arenas outside Nigeria including the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK and Madison Square Garden in New York. See the arenas he has sold out below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...