Music star dies after deliberately catching Covid

A folk singer from the Czech Republic has died after deliberately catching Covid, her son has told the BBC.

Hana Horka, 57, was unvaccinated and had posted on social media that she was recovering after testing positive, but died two days later.

Her son, Jan Rek, said she got infected on purpose when he and his father had the virus, so she could get a recovery pass to access certain venues.

“She should have isolated for a week because we tested positive. But she was with us the whole time,” he said.

Proof of vaccination or recent infection from the virus is required in the Czech Republic to gain entry to many social and cultural venues, including cinemas, bars and cafes.

His mother was a member of one of the oldest Czech folk groups, Asonance. She had wanted to catch Covid so there would be fewer restrictions on her movement, Mr Rek explained.

Two days before she died, she wrote on social media that she was recovering: “Now there will be theatre, sauna, a concert”.

On Sunday morning, the day she died, Ms Horka said she was feeling better and dressed to go for a walk. But then her back started hurting, so she went to lie down in her bedroom.

“In about 10 minutes it was all over,” her son said. “She choked to death”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...