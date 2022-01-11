Music Producer , Spellz Acquires Multi-million Naira Mansion in Lagos

Spellz and his wife are now the proud owners of a Multi-million Naira mansion in her mega city of Lagos.

TV personality and host, Layole Oyatogun who is a friend to the family congratulated the music producer known for such famous hits as Malo by Tiwa Savage featuring Wizkid on her Instagram page.

Layole shared a video of the palatial edifice, giving folks a tour of the property as she tagged it an architectural masterpiece.

She hailed Spellz and his wife for their hardwork, committment and love for God and added that though she knows they like to remain quiet about their acquisitions, there was no way she wasn’t going to make this huge feat public.

