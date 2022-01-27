Music Producer, K-Solo Carperts Christians Over Sammie Okposo’s Infidelity

K-Solo had very strong words for Christians who had an opinion about Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal.

The music producer shared that everyone seems to want to crucify the gospel singer because he impregnated a another woman outside his marriage but don’t apply the same energy when it comes to their pastors and bishops. He added that many would rather sit under the “fornication anointing” than call out these folks.

K-Solo added that it only became news because Sammie Came out to apologise and ask for forgiveness, forgetting that the woman in question called him out for turning his back in her.

Be also added that the secular music industry was waiting to accept the embattled singer with open arms should the gospel music community refuse to accept him back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...