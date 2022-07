Deetunes is now a proud father to a new baby and can’t help but the grateful.

The music producer and his partner have welcomed their first child.

Taking to his Instagram page, the new dad shared a picture of himself and his baby, thanking folks for the outpour of love since welcoming his little bundle of joy.

He also shared that the christening ceremony would be taking place on Sunday, July 3 and extended an invitation to everyone to come rejoice with his family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...