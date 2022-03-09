Music Producer Champagne Beatz Accuses Wife of Paternity Fraud of Their Children

Champagne Beatz has taken to social media to call out his wife over paternity fraud of the three children their union has produced.

The music producer expressed shock after discovering that he is not the biological father of his three children.

Champagne Beatz shared this revelation on his Instagram stories, expressing shock at the discovery that his wife, Yemi Adebowale had been having extra marital affairs throughout their marriage and pretending that he fathered their three children.

He also added that Yemi should be held responsible should anything happen afterwards.

“This so to notify everyone that I’m not the biological father of Favour, Donald _ Richard. It was a shocking discovery for me to know that Yemi Adebowale has been having extra marital affair with other guys whole we were in relationship and she pretended to me that I fathered the three children. Hence if anything happens to me, hold her responsible,” he said.

