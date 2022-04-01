Music legend J Martins to run for House of Reps

Nigerian musician Martins Okechukwu Justice, aka J Martins has announced his interest to run for political office come 2023.

J Martins last night declared his intention to represent his people of Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the house of assembly in 2023.

In a statement released by his management, Orion Music Empire said, the hip-life pioneer said, “the situation in our country has made it increasingly important for everyone with ideas especially those with successful careers and professionals to embrace politics and bring aboard their wealth of experience to help fix our country”.

“I made the decision to run for political office in response to repeated requests from my lovely people of Arochukwu/Ohafia to represent them at the federal level. It would usher in a new era in Nigerian politics, and while only God has the complete solution to humanity’s problems, I pledge a paradigm shift that will result in the supply of basic amenities of life that our people deserve.

“I am not a rooky in politics as many may presume; those who have followed me closely over the years know that I have kept close eyes on my constituency and have been regularly involved in grassroots politics in Abia State.

“Even at a time I was a victim of political thugs who failed several times to eliminate me over my political views which their pay masters consider a stumbling block to their political hustle.

“With a thorough understanding of all developments in my region, I know that what my constituents require is effective representation, which I can provide”, the father of one who hails from Ohafia, Abia State declared.

J Martins has stated that he will make a formal announcement in a few weeks and has requested the cooperation of friends and family.

