Music Journalist Joey Akan Says “Huge Parts of Nigerian Music History and Success Were Built on Cybercrime”

Joey Akan shared a thought about Nigerian music on social media that has got everyone’s attention.

The award-winning music journalist took to his Twitter yesterday to respond to a question about a controversial opinion of Nigerian music that could possibly get someone attacked on or offline.

And he replied: “Afrobeats Hall of Fame will never be complete without honourary mentions to Yahoo boys who funded and kept alive an industry with no institutional or corporate funding. It’s a reality we hate to admit, but huge parts of Nigerian music history and success were built on cybercrime.”

He continued, “Who been wan dey give anybody marketing budget? When you no sure how to recoup?” And then he went on to share an article titled, “Dancing to the beat of 419” which argued that cybercrimes fund Nigerian music.

See his tweets:

