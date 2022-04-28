Thursday, April 28, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Music Executive Soso Soberekon Vents After Falling Victim to Traffic Robbers

Soso Soberekon is visibly pissed that the government cannot do much to guarantee the security of lives and property in Lagos State.

The music executive shared his experience with traffic robbers last night as he posted the damage done to his Range Rover SUV.

Soso Soberekon revealed that he was done letting anyone cone around his car whole driving; beggars of any age and others.

He stated that since the government has failed in its job at protecting citizens, it is left to these citizens to protect themselves.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: