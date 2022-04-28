Music Executive Soso Soberekon Vents After Falling Victim to Traffic Robbers

Soso Soberekon is visibly pissed that the government cannot do much to guarantee the security of lives and property in Lagos State.

The music executive shared his experience with traffic robbers last night as he posted the damage done to his Range Rover SUV.

Soso Soberekon revealed that he was done letting anyone cone around his car whole driving; beggars of any age and others.

He stated that since the government has failed in its job at protecting citizens, it is left to these citizens to protect themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...