Soso Soberekon is advocating for home training of male children as there’s an increase in the number of ill-mannered men out there.

The music executive took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts, urging parents not to focus solely on training the girl child.

“Parents must also prepare male children for marriage, not just the girl child. Many husbands lack home training,” he wrote.

