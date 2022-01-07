Musa, Chukwueze on target as Nigeria edge Coton Sport 

A goal in each half by captain Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze, earned the Super Eagles a 2-0 win against Cameroon club side Coton Sport in a friendly game in Garoua on Friday.

Musa opened scoring in the first half before Chukwueze doubled the Eagles’ lead in the second half as they gear up for their 2021 AFCON Group D opener against Egypt on Tuesday.

Starting for the Eagles in the friendly were Maduka Okoye in goal, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Zaidu Sanusi in defence.

The midfield had Wilfred Ndidi, Joe Aribo and Chidera Ejuke while Kelechi Iheanacho, Musa and Taiwo Awoniyi led the attack.

Musa was however replaced by Alex Iwobi in the first half, while prior to the start of the second half, Francis Uzoho, Olisa Ndah, Semi Ajayi, Chidozie Awaziem, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Nwakali, Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Sadiq Umar were introduced.

Meanwhile, there will be another practice game between the Eagles first and second eleven as coach Austine Eguavoen works his best XI for the cracker against Egypt.

