Murder Charge: Court grants bail to House leader Doguwa

Politics

A Federal High Court in Kano has granted bail to the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who was standing trial over alleged culpable homicide.

The court granted the bail on Monday, March 6th, 2023.

Earlier, a Senior Magistrate Court in Kano had remanded Alhassan Ado Doguwa until Tuesday, March 7th over charges of public disturbance, among others.

However, in an exparte application for the enforcement of the rights of Doguwa moved by Barrister Nuraini Jimoh, the counsel urged the court to release the accused on bail. The presiding judge, Justice Yunusa Muhammad, granted the application with N500m.

Although many lawyers in the court called the attention of the judge to the motion, the advice was ignored as the application was granted.

The bail conditions set by the court have been described as stringent by some legal experts, and it remains to be seen if Alhassan Ado Doguwa will meet them. The case has been adjourned till April 10th, 2023, for further hearing.

The granting of bail to the House Leader has also generated mixed reactions from members of the public. While some have hailed the decision, others have criticized it, arguing that the alleged offence is too grave to warrant bail.

