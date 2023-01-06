Multiple People in Mass Shooting at French Montana Video Shoot in Miami

New reports have confirmed that there was a shooting on the set of French Montana’s music video in Miami.

According to Complex, this event happened on Thursday night, during which several people, about 10 of them, were injured at an establishment called The Licking.

“Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed,” reads one local report. “The shoot then moved to The Licking, where as many as nine people were shot, including rapper Rob49.”

WSVN notes, “Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not provided further details about it or a possible gunman or gunmen, as they continue to investigate.”

CBS News further reports that police confirmed “multiple” people were shot, and that four were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital by air rescue. Some victims “were transported to area hospitals” and “others drove themselves.”

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” Miami Gardens Police detective Diana Gorgue told WSVN. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

That article says there are “three different crime scenes, but it’s unknown where the other two are.”

See the clips:

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting. Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

