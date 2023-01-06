Search
ADANNE
ADANNE

Multiple People in Mass Shooting at French Montana Video Shoot in Miami

Music

New reports have confirmed that there was a shooting on the set of French Montana’s music video in Miami.

According to Complex, this event happened on Thursday night, during which several people, about 10 of them, were injured at an establishment called The Licking.

“Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed,” reads one local report. “The shoot then moved to The Licking, where as many as nine people were shot, including rapper Rob49.”

WSVN notes, “Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not provided further details about it or a possible gunman or gunmen, as they continue to investigate.”

CBS News further reports that police confirmed “multiple” people were shot, and that four were flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital by air rescue. Some victims “were transported to area hospitals” and “others drove themselves.”

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” Miami Gardens Police detective Diana Gorgue told WSVN. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

That article says there are “three different crime scenes, but it’s unknown where the other two are.”

See the clips:

Latest

Lifestyle

Greek Island from Film, Knives Out: Glass Onion on Sale for $450 Million

0
The private Greecian island in the second installment of the Knives Out franchise, 'Glass Onions' has been listed on Zillow for $450 million.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shares PDA Filled Clip from New Year

0
DJ Cuppy rang in 2023 with family, friends, and of course her fiancé and soulmate Ryan Taylor by her side.
Celebrity

Davido Updates Wikipedia Profile Following Marriage to Chioma Rowland

0
Davido has updated his Wikipedia profile to show that he is now married to Chioma Rowland.
Movies

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Beats Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022

0
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is officially the top-grossing film...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Greek Island from Film, Knives Out: Glass Onion on Sale for $450 Million

0
The private Greecian island in the second installment of the Knives Out franchise, 'Glass Onions' has been listed on Zillow for $450 million.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shares PDA Filled Clip from New Year

0
DJ Cuppy rang in 2023 with family, friends, and of course her fiancé and soulmate Ryan Taylor by her side.
Celebrity

Davido Updates Wikipedia Profile Following Marriage to Chioma Rowland

0
Davido has updated his Wikipedia profile to show that he is now married to Chioma Rowland.
Movies

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Beats Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022

0
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is officially the top-grossing film...
Lifestyle

‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay, Says He’s ‘More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

0
Noah Schnapp has come out as gay. The Stranger Things actor...
ADANNE
ADANNE

Greek Island from Film, Knives Out: Glass Onion on Sale for $450 Million

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The private Greecian island in the second installment of the Knives Out franchise, 'Glass Onions' has been listed on Zillow for $450 million.
Read more

DJ Cuppy Shares PDA Filled Clip from New Year

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
DJ Cuppy rang in 2023 with family, friends, and of course her fiancé and soulmate Ryan Taylor by her side.
Read more

Davido Updates Wikipedia Profile Following Marriage to Chioma Rowland

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Davido has updated his Wikipedia profile to show that he is now married to Chioma Rowland.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: