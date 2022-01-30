Multiple Miscarriages, Anal Bleeding, Weak Uterus and More, Mabel Makun Recounts Journey to Birthing Ayomide

The whole of the internet exploded in joy after news made the rounds that AY and Mabel Makun had welcomed their second child after thirteen years of waiting.

The challenges up until the point where the new baby, Ayomide Makun, made her entrance into the world seemed almost insurmountable as recounted by her mother.

Mabel took folks on social media on her journey to welcoming her bundle of joy, revealing that she suffered three miscarriages without a medical explanation as to why they happened before she got pregnant with her miracle baby.

During her pregnancy with Ayomide, she went through all the motions that came with the miscarriages she had suffered I. The past. Anal bleeding, breathing difficulty, threatened miscarriage, a weak uterus, placenta separation, as well as being mentally and psychologically unstable throughout the pregnancy.

Mabel Makun shared that she was beyond exhausted but held on to God and the miracle was perfected. She thanked everyone for their show of love and stated that her post is to encourage anyone out there going through it too.

