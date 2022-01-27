Multiple Houses, Cars and Another Private Jet, Davido Lists Out Goals for 2022

Davido is getting to work to recover all the money he spent during the Detty December period and make some more to fund his goals for the new year.

The singer and DMW label boss shared his vision regarding his material assets for 2022 and he got his work out done.

The “Jowo” crooner who recently signed on with athletic brand, PUMA revealed that he intends to drop an album, buy three new houses, cats and another private jet this year.

Well, the singer revealed he made a little over $23 million in 2021 so funding his 2022 vision shouldn’t be so hard now. Don’t you agree?

