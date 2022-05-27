Multiple crashes as petrol tanker tumbles on Otedola Bridge

A 45,000-liter petrol tanker flipped in a multi-vehicle accident on the famed Otedola Bridge in Lagos State.

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), verified the tragedy in a statement on Friday, allaying the concerns that greeted the catastrophe across Lagos.

The statement reads; “on arrival of the Agency’s tiger team at the incident scene it was observed that a multiple accident involving a tanker with unknown registration number conveying about 45 thousands litres of petrol and 4 vehicles had occurred.

“A joint team of Lagos State Fire Service, Agency fire team, Nigeria Police worked to manage the flames and the resultant traffic backlogs using chemical foam.

“The other affected cars were recovered by the Agency’s light duty equipment.

“The entire area has been blanketed with chemical retardant to prevent secondary incidents. Members of the public are to refrain from illegal scooping of product to prevent any additional outbreak and to avoid igniting naked flame or fire.

“The operation has been concluded and the carriageway is open for traffic.

No further updates

“DR OLUFEMI DAMILOLA OKE-OSANYINTOLU

PS LASEMA”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...