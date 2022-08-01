Multichoice Launches “News Central” Ch.422

Multichoice has launched a new channel to be added to its DSTV package. DStv customers will enjoy more robust news coverage on ‘News Central’ from Monday, August 1, 2022.

The brand new channel is a 24-hour news platform focusing on genuine and accurate storytelling. It will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Access, Yanga, and Confam audiences.

‘News Central’, will air on the DStv channel 422, and has been added to all the DStv packages to ensure that customers can get a full range of narratives about every event in the continent.

News Central is a 24 hours a day, seven days a week news Channel on television, web and mobile.

The channel puts authentic storytelling at the heart of sharing experiences and engaging the audience with news and related factual content; politics, business, sports, nature, eco-diversity, beauty and inspiring features as enabled by digital technology.

The Executive Head, Content & Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, commenting on the new channel, said,

“We’re always looking for newer ways to provide our customers with the best content and entertainment. We believe that they will find News Central a welcome addition to our bouquet of channels. News Central will give our customers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering that will tell the best of our untold Nigerian stories alongside verified, factual news about political and social events on the continent.”

The Head of Commercial, News Central Media Limited, Rosemary Egabor Afolahan said “as a premium African news brand, we are focused on telling African stories with honesty, dignity and respect to change the single-minded narrative of the continent. We believe that for the true story of Africa to be told, it must be told with African voices and from an African perspective. Our audience is first and primarily Africans with a focus on some certain key markets.

“We are excited to launch on DSTV, a platform that we believe will help further drive our vision to become the most respected media brand in Africa. Our audience can be rest assured that they will get trustworthy African stories on News Central”

News Central is a state-of-the-art hub for a creative and media business ecosystem based in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

To maintain the status of a medium of trust, News Central invests sufficiently in each story, taking the time to ensure that news, documentaries and other essential informative materials are factual and easy to understand.

