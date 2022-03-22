MultiChoice hikes subscription rates of DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has increased the subscription rates across board with effect from April 1, 2022.

This was confirmed by the company via a statement issued on Tuesday.

The notification stated, “In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere. Therefore, from April 1, 2022, a new pricing regime for both our DStv and GOtv packages will be in effect.”

Highlights of new rates

DStv package now cost: Premium (N21,000), Compact + (N14,250), Compact (N9,000), Confam (N5,300), Yanga (N2,950), Padi (N2,150),

Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900)

Gotv Max for N4,150, GOtv Jolli for N2,800, GOtv Jinja for N1,900, GOtv Lite for N900.

Things to know

To cushion the price adjustments, Multichoice said customers who pay on or before their due date (before April 1, 2022) would be eligible to pay the old price.

If they pay consistently on time (before their due dates) for a period of 12 months (1 year), they pay the old price

Customers who pay for 10 months upfront on the new price will get the 11th and 12th month free.

It stated, “The price adjustments will enable us serve our customers better, offering them MORE CHOICE and GREAT VALUE all the time. We remain committed to making the best content from around the world accessible at varying price points to cater to the needs of individuals and families across the country.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has ordered MultiChoice Nigeria (MCN), to introduce an additional feature that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year.

The additional features will also allow subscribers to have better value for money proposition for annual prepayment of subscription with the ability to suspend subscription at least once every quarter of the year.

