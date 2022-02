MultiChoice Nigeria has a new person at the helm of affairs over at its talent factory..

The organisation has appointed Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde as the new Academy Director, West Africa, MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF).

She is expected to drive the development of Nigeria’s creative industry through the MTF, an initiative conceived to source and up-skill young West Africans in film and television production as well as expand the capacity of already practicing professionals.

