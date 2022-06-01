Multi-Award Winning Calledout Music Set to Release Third Studio Album, Announces Tour Dates

Fresh off the release of his first track of the year, MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter and producer, CalledOut Music, announces his third studio album titled “My Beautiful Reality”, billed to be released on July 1, 2022.

CalledOut Music’s newest project precede “Portraits” which was released in 2020 and “In Due Time”, released in 2018.

Alongside the album announcement, the multiple award-winning artiste revealed his international tour dates — which he promises his fans, to be a completely unforgettable experience in different cities around the world including Ottawa and Toronto, Canada; Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, France and London, UK — which will begin on July 23, 2022, through to September 30, 2022.

Fans can pre-order the album in advance using the link here and order his Tour tickets here.

