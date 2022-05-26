Muhammad Abacha wins Kano PDP Guber ticket

Muhammad Sani Abacha, son of the late military ruler has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, parallel governorship primary election in Kano State.

The PDP Primary Election, which was conducted by the court-recognized exco under Shehu Sagagi, continued through all night.

The returning officer, Barrister Amina Garba, declared Mr Abacha winner after polling 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Mohammed Jamu, said their primaries were legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the police and the State Security Service operatives.

While the primary that produced Mr Abacha was conducted at the State party headquarters located at Lugard Avenue, Kano, another parallel primary is ongoing at the Sani Abacha Youth Center, also in the State capital.

Those contesting at the parallel primary include Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Dambatta, Muaz Magaji, Ibrahim Ali-Amin, Sadiq Wali and Mustapha Getso.

