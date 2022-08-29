MTV VMAs 2022 Winners: Check Out the Full List

The winners of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the include Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj, and many others.

See the full list of winners below: Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito

Beyonce – Break My Soul

Kane Brown – Grand

Doja Cat – Vegas

Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U

WINNER: Jack Harlow – First Class

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled – Big Energy (Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Marshmello and Khalid – Numb

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS Left and Right

Rosalía – Bizcochito

Harry Styles – Late Night Talking

Nicky Youre and dazy – Sunroof

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – From the D 2 the LBC

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Latto – Big Energy

WINNER: Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby – Do We Have a Problem?

Pusha T – Diet Coke

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – Envolver

Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G & Karol G – Mamiii

Daddy Yankee – REMIX

Farruko – Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex – In da Getto

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama – This Hell

Stromae – Fils de joie

Best K-Pop

BTS – Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Itzy – Loco

WINNER: Lisa – Lalisa

Seventeen – Hot

Stray Kids – Maniac

Twice – The Feels

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish – Happier than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Adele – 30

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

WINNER: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd – One Right Now

Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd – La Fama

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – One Night

October 2021: Remi Wolf – Sexy Villain

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen – Rock With You

January 2021: Mae Muller – Better Days

February 2022: Gayle – ABCDEFU

March 2022: Shenseea – R U That

April 2022: Omar Apollo – Tamagotchi

May 2022: Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

June 2022: Muni Long – Baby Boo

July 2022: Doechii – Persuasive

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual – PUBG

BTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear – Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons & J.I.D – Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow – Emo Girl

WINNER: Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Panic! at the Disco – Viva las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots – Saturday

Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker – Grow

Song of the Year

Adele – Easy on Me

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Lizzo – About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat – Woman

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo – Traitor

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – Love Dies Young

Jack White – Taking Me Back

Muse – Won’t Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Shinedown – Planet Zero

Three Days Grace – So Called Life

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe – Have Mercy

H.E.R. – For Anyone

Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd – Out Of Time

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – Oh My God

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves – Simple Times

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Coldplay & BTS – My Universe

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – Sweetest Pie

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber – Stay

Best Choreography

BTS – Permission to Dance

Doja Cat – Woman

FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd – Tears in the Club

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Normani Featuring Cardi B – Wild Side

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Doja Cat – Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

Rosalía – Saoko

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – Take My Breath

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Doja Cat – Woman

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran – Shivers

Harry Styles – As It Was

Olivia Rodrigo – Brutal

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

