MTV Base roundtable to rank the hottest Nigerian songs of 2022

It’s the end of the year again, and lifestyle channel MTV Base has sought the expertise of a star-studded panel of music heads to determine the year’s top 20 Nigerian hits.

The highly-anticipated MTV Base Roundtable 2022 will be as hot as ever as they discover which Nigerian songs made the most impact in the industry this year. The highly-anticipated special exclusive will be on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72) on Thursday, 29 December at 20:00 WAT.

Since its debut, the ranking has gained notoriety, sparking passionate debates among enthusiasts regarding what artistes and songs should take the top spot.

A hand-picked panel discussion featuring some of Nigeria’s prominent entertainment industry players including Hypeman, Poco Lee; renowned disc jockey, DJ Lambo; Managing Editor of Pulse, Motolani Alake; President of Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Limited, Oyinkansola ‘Foza’ Fawehinmi, along with the Group Director of Programmes, Beat 99.9 FM, Osi Suave.

Using their enormous knowledge and experience in the Nigerian music industry, the panelists will channel their expertise and go head-to-head to pick the ultimate songs for the year in review.

Commenting on the discourse, Busola Komolafe, Senior Channels Manager at Paramount Africa said, “The MTV Base Roundtable comes at no better time than now. We are delighted to have some of the industry’s finest and most respected media personalities on the panel, critiquing and ranking the top singles released this year. Artists and fans should look forward to heated debates, filled with excitement and sparks, as our esteemed panel members appreciate the originality of and inventiveness of indigenous music. There is no denying this has been an exceptional year for Nigerian music, especially on the global scene.

“Without a doubt, the explosion of music consumption via social media platforms is having an undeniable influence on the type of music being produced, and even more so, in how music is marketed. In recognition of this, the panel will be factoring social media trends and relevance into determining the final rankings of the select songs,” Busola added.

The criteria for selecting the top songs of the year include impact, streams, appeal, charts, social media influence/trends and longevity of airplay. In addition, no song released after November 2022 will be considered for the rankings.

