MTV Base Roundtable set to rank the hottest Nigerian songs of 2021

MTV Base has asked the expertise of a star-studded panel of music heads to determine the year’s top 20 hits. The highly anticipated MTV Base Roundtable 2021 will be as hot as ever as we discover which Nigerian songs made the most impact in the industry this year. Watch the highly anticipated special exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72) on Saturday, 18 December at 20:00 WAT.

Since its debut, the ranking has gained notoriety, sparking passionate debates among enthusiasts regarding what artistes and songs should take the top spot. A hand-picked panel discussion featuring some of Nigeria’s prominent entertainment industry players including the ‘Vibe King’, Sheye Banks; Music Marketing, Digital and Sales Executive, Akinyemi ‘Nizzle’ Solanke; Senior Reporter, Music and Pop Culture at Pulse Nigeria, Motolani Alake; Product Manager EMPIRE Africa, Titilope Adesanya; Digital Media Manager, MTV Base, Tola Adekoya and Music Executive and CEO, DVPPER Music, Damilola Akinwunmi. Using their enormous knowledge and experience in the Nigerian music industry, the panellists will channel their expertise and go head-to-head to pick the ultimate songs for 2021.

“Over the last decade, MTV Base has been the vanguard of youth culture, and as a champion of African music, the MTV Base Roundtable’s top 20 list will be spotlighting the very best the industry has had to offer over the last year,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa. “No doubt, we all can expect the final list to spark hot debates amongst music fans, the underlying goal of this ranking is to give local artistes their props for the ground breaking and awe-inspiring content that they blessed the globe with this year. Viewers can expect a formidable line-up of panellists, all of whom are experts in their fields weighing in on what track will crowned as the top song for 2021″, he concluded.

The special discourse will be hosted by trendy ViacomCBS Pan-African Culture Squad member, Folu Storms. “The MTV Base Roundtable rankings will be one of the most talked-about track lists in Nigerian music culture and I’m excited to add my voice to the conversation this year. The industry has really evolved in the last year and this year’s list will reflect that,” commented Folu.

Be sure to tune in to see if your fave track will be crowned the hottest song of 2021, exclusively on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72) on Saturday, 18 December at 20:00 WAT.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...