MTV Base and BET Africa partner with the Zero Malaria Starts With Me Movement to boost malaria awareness

In support of the Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign, Paramount Africa through its youth channel brands, MTV Base and BET Africa have partnered with the Zero Malaria Starts With Me movement. This partnership strives to boost malaria awareness, promote education, and engage youth in the fight to end Malaria.

The global Zero Malaria Starts With Me movement has united people all over the world at a time when malaria kills a child every minute. With this in mind, Paramount Africa has committed to being the mouthpiece for such urgent social issues ills through their youth channel and the Africa Day Celebration concert at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 28 May, where guests will marvel at some of Africa’s most admired talent.

With the launch of the second chapter of the multi-award-winning Draw the Line Against Malaria campaign, a stellar cast of international changemakers have joined forces to turn up the pressure in the fight against malaria today, from Malaria No More UK Leadership Council founding member David Beckham and FC Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, to marathon world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge, double gold Olympian Faith Kipchoge, Pan African TV presenter Bonang Matheba, and Afropop singer Yemi Alade. (Click here to watch collaborative video.)

The fast-paced new Draw The Line film, created by Black Dog Films and directed by Meji Alabi, builds on the ground-breaking momentum of the first phase of the campaign, delivering an urgent message highlighting the malaria crisis while encouraging leaders that with the right arsenal of tools, strong funding commitments, and renewed political will, this is a fight we can win.

The importance of building an atmosphere that promotes the potential of the continent’s youth is something that Paramount understands and recognizes. The short film will be aired on Paramount’s Youth Channel, MTV Base, as well as at the Africa Day Celebration Concert on 28 May. This is to increase and accelerate mobilization in support of malaria eradication in Africa. As a media partner for the global Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign, Paramount has pledged to giving the campaign a voice on its platforms, which is aimed at African youth.

“We are pleased to continue this impactful partnership through the Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign and MTV Base Africa Day Concert. As the official broadcast partner, Paramount Africa is proud to amplify, drive social change and inspire young people and world leaders across Africa, and globally, to prioritize efforts towards the fight against malaria,” says Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paramount Africa, Monde Twala.

Bonang Matheba, Zero Malaria Ambassador says, “Supporting this campaign is about creating an African future free of malaria. I’m passionate about raising up and enabling the leaders of tomorrow, especially young people across Africa whose futures have been held back by malaria. We know this is a winnable fight – my home country South Africa is edging ever closer to eliminating this preventable disease. Let’s take our voices to the Kigali summit on malaria and NTDs in June and the Global Fund replenishment in September and show leaders we must draw the line against malaria.”

The Draw The Line Against Malaria campaign was created by dentsu International, with art direction by artist Láolú Senbanjo and films directed and produced by Black Dog Films (part of the Ridley Scott Creative Group) on behalf of the RBM Partnership to End Malaria in collaboration with global malaria partners and a coalition of agencies and non-profit organisations, including the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), the African Union Commission, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Speak Up Africa, Impact Santé Afrique, Malaria No More UK, and Goodbye Malaria.

Catch the special broadcast of the Africa Day Celebrations on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322 on Saturday, 11 June at 15:00WAT/16:00CAT and on BET, DStv Channel 129 on Sunday 19 June at 19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT.

