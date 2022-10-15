MTN to offer 365,000 smartphones through financing scheme

MTN Nigeria Communication Plc is set to enable 365,000 Nigerians with access to smartphones by 2023.

The telecommunication firm is set to achieve this through its device financing partnership with Intelligra, Punch writes.

This partnership will afford individuals the opportunity to own smartphones with “a buy now, pay later” option.

According to the Alliance for Affordable Internet, only about 44 per cent of Nigerians have access to smartphones. Smartphones offer individuals a gateway into the digital world, but with its high price, many Nigerians are unable to afford it.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said, “Smartphones have become the computer for many Nigerians today.

“Unfortunately, the high costs of these devices have made them out of reach for many. Factors such as forex fluctuation, chipset shortages, and inflation are continuously driving up the cost of phones,” she said.

She explained that while MTN had been working on a partnership with Intelligra for a while, its partnerships came to life in January 2022 and had since taken form in 200 outlets where people could walk in and get smartphones with zero initial deposit and repayment overtime with airtime.

She added that “Through this initiative, we have financed over 20,000 devices. With the launch of 5G, MTN is deepening its partnership with Intelligra to drive 5G mobile device growth. By 2023, we want to achieve 1,000 units of devices daily transactions even as we onboard more outlets, especially in the North.”

Sowho stated that with the partnership, customers would have the opportunity to subscribe to any MTN bundle plans for as low as N7, 000/month and walk away with smartphones of their choice and pay within six to 12 months.

They can also get bundle plans with up to 100 GB of data, 250 voice minutes monthly and redeem a one-time free screen replacement when broken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...