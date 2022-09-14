MTN Nigeria to launch new N200bn bond

MTN Nigeria Communications (MTN Nigeria) Plc has concluded arrangements to launch its new N200 bond issue as professional parties to the telecoms group intensify engagements with key stakeholders for the success of the offer.

Sources said the bond issue may open within the next few weeks. Stockbroking firms have started extensive marketing of the impending offer, using conclusive details that suggest finalisation of the offer structure, TheNation reports.

Available documents indicated that MTN Nigeria plans to issue two tranches of bonds- a tranche of four-year bond maturing in 2026 and another tranche of 10-year bond maturing in 2032.

The forthcoming bond issue has also been rated AAA by Global Credit Rating (GCR) and Aa+ by Agusto & Co. Limited, the same ratings assigned to MTN Nigeria; underlining its strong financial position.

The new capital raising would be undertaken through the book-building method, an auction-like, bid-based process that usually targets investment firms and high networth investors.

MTN Nigeria will use the net proceeds of the new bond issue to support its capital expenditure, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Under the arrangements, MTN Nigeria will offer a tranche of four-year bonds and another tranche of 10-year bonds; all as fixed rate senior unsecured bonds under its new N200 billion bond issuance programme.

The bond will be offered at a par value of N1,000 with minimum subscription of 10,000 or N10 million and thereafter in multiples of N1 million. The new bonds are expected to be listed on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited after the completion of the issuance.

MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services and Nigeria’s premier provider of connectivity, communication and collaboration solutions. MTN Nigeria is a member of MTN Group – a multinational telecommunications group, which operates in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The company serves over 77 million subscribers with national coverage and a fibre network that reaches every state in the nation.

Latest audited report of MTN Nigeria showed mobile subscribers of 68.5 million, with active data users of 34.3 million and active fintech subscribers of 9.4 million.

