MTN named best network in Sub-Saharan Africa

Global leading technology firms, Ookla and UmlauT, have named MTN as the best network in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Using insights from its data platform, “Speedtest,” which tests internet connection performance, Ookla, a network firm based in the United States, measured four network providers, MTN, Airtel, Orange, and Vodacom, which account for 62% of internet subscriptions in Sub-Saharan Africa, to determine which network providers have the fastest internet speeds and which cities have the fastest internet connections.

MTN South Africa came in first place with a median download speed of 65.95 Mbps, followed by Vodacom South Africa and Safaricom Kenya, with median download speeds of 48.71 Mbps and 36.25 Mbps, respectively. According to the report, MTN Nigeria’s median download speed is 26.3 Mbps.

When the internet download speeds of major African cities were calculated, MTN Cape Town and MTN Johannesburg came in second and third, with speeds of more than 60 Mbps in both cities, respectively, while Vodacom Johannesburg took first place with a speed of more than 81 Mbps.

MTN outperformed Orange in Côte d’Ivoire and Vodacom in South Africa, both in terms of median download and upload speeds. While MTN had faster download speeds in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, MTN outperformed Airtel in Rwanda in terms of median download speed.

