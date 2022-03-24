Mr Macaroni Says He’s Been Single for 10 Years, Reveals How He Handles Sexual Urges

Mr Macaroni got a little Intimate with his fans on Twitter, sharing some information about himself they might not know.

The skit maker and #Endsars activist shared a number of truths including his name, his tertiary education journey which had him attending a total of four universities and others.

When a fan asked Debo Macaroni was considering marriage at this time in his life, he replied that he wasn’t as the idea scares him. He added that he has been single for 10 years now as a result.

Another fan came up with a follow up question asking how the comedian deals with his sexual urges seeing as he has not been in any relationship for a long time. See his response below.

