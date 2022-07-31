Sunday, July 31, 2022
Mr Macaroni Points Out Folks After His Life

Mr Macaroni has listed the unique identifier of folks that are after his life especially during this period.

The social media influencer and skit maker made reference to the current economic hardship in the country to drive his point home.

Mr Macaroni noted that things are so difficult at the moment that anyone who requests for a giveaway during this time, is no doubt after his life.

