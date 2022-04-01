Mr Macaroni Carpets Tweep Who Requested His Business with Lekki Toll Gate

Mr Macaroni made sure to give just as good as he got it to a Twitter user who questioned his involvement with the decision regarding the Lekki Toll Gate reopening.

The skit maker and #EndSARS activist had taken to Twitter to share the unanimous decision reached by the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association at the LCC Stakeholders Meeting.

Mr Macaroni had reported that had announced that residents had rejected the idea of tolling resuming on Friday, April 1 and proposed by the government.

A woman on Twitter had replied the tweet asking what business the skit maker had with LCC and noted that why he would spearhead a ‘crusade of revolt’ when he doesn’t even live there.

Mr Macaroni had replied her with a number of reasons why he should be vested in the decision reached at the stakeholders meeting some of which are; he’s a Lekki landlord, owns an office in Lekki, has 15 permanent staff and over 100 cast and crew members on and off that come to work for him every month at Lekki.

He added that he only shared the decision of the residents and chairman and wondered why the woman was ‘crying’ under his tweet.

