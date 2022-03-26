Mr Ibu Reveals Current Illness is as a Result of Poisoning

John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has said revealed the genesis of his current illness and prolonged stay in the hospital.

The Nollywood actor disclosed that he is receiving treatment after being poisoned for the third time in three years.

In an interview with Punch, Mr Ibu who is still on the hospital bed said,

“I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers). This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event.”

Though he sounded weak, the actor maintained that he was getting better. He said, “I am recuperating, although I have neither worked out nor driven since I got ill. However, I intend to take a walk this (Friday) evening, because I am hopeful that I would get better. I am eating well now, and I’m prepared to go back on set any moment from now.”

Mr Ibu also made sure to call out people soliciting for funds on his behalf without his consent. He said,

“Some people have sold me. They have not heard from me and all they want to do is ‘sell me’. But, their plans won’t work because God has raised me up. I am not begging anybody for money.”

