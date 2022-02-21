Mr Ibu Gives His Daughter His Blessing to Marry Fiancé She Met on TikTok

John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has revelaed that his daughter, Jazmine has his blessing to go ahead with marrying the man she met o TikTok.

In a conversation with Sunday Scoop, the veteran actor revealed that Jazmine is not his biological daughter but he brought her up.

“She is not my biological daughter but I trained her. She calls me daddy and I call her daughter. I am okay with it (her getting married). I have been praying for them and I will keep on doing that.

“Man and woman got to know each other one day. It is a gradual process. However, I don’t want to see tears.”

Speaking on his experience in the early days of his career, the comedy actor said,

“My experience in the industry has been nice but in the course building my career, I encountered a lot of bad people. I was beaten publicly several times because of the roles I have played. I have also received slaps for free but those incidents did not get me angry.”

Asked if he agrees with those who say entertainers should stop campaigning for politicians if they cannot tell them the truth about the plight of the masses when it matters, Mr Ibu said, “(I am) completely okay (with it). I have rejected many invitations to be part of the campaigns of politicians. Any politician that does not have the interest of the people at heart should not be voted for.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...