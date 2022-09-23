Mr. Eazi Shares New Amapiano Single, “Patek” Feat. DJ Tarico and Joey B

Mr Eazi has shared his new single titled Patek featuring DJ Tárico and Joey B. The pan-African banger is Mr Eazi’s first dive into amapiano, the genre that’s exploded out of South Africa’s dance music underground to become a global phenomenon recently.

Mr Eazi recorded an early version of the song on a whim in South Africa with DJ Tárico, whose amapiano smash Yaba Baluku took Africa by storm over the past year.

After a brief snippet posted to TikTok which generated thousands of user-generated videos and millions of views, Mr Eazi recruited Ghanaian rapper Joey Bto help him finish the track — and crystallize its banger status.

The result is one of Mr Eazi’s lightest and breeziest tunes. An air of detached cool courses through Mr Eazi and Joey B’s vocals while DJ Tárico’s icy rhythm blends amapiano’s rolling, log drum basslines with atmospheric accordions.

“It’s really not that deep,” Mr Eazi says. “It’s a fun song that I can’t wait to perform, and it’s got Nigeria, Ghana and Mozambique all together on one track.”

Patek follows recent singles Legalize and Personal Baby among Mr Eazi’s 2022 releases.

Fans can expect more singles from the Nigerian music superstar and African business innovator before year’s end, as he gears up to share his long-awaited official debut album in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...