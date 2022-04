Mr Eazi Receives £1,000 as Engagement Gift

It looks like Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi is setting a new trend for men with his recent engagement to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola.

The Nigerian singer revealed that he treated to a nice engagement gift of £1000 from his doctor.

Mr Eazi shared the receipt of the payment on his InstaStory with the caption, “My doctor just sent me a soft £1000 engagement gift. Hehe be like my doctor.”

On Sunday, he proposed to Temi Otedola, his long-term girlfriend and daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.

