Mr Eazi Graduates Harvard Business School

Whether in the boardroom or on stage, Mr Eazi is prepared to kill it hence, his new academic feat.

The singer and fiancé to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has received a certification from Harvard Business School after completing a 4-day course in the Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports (BEMS).

Mr Eazi shared photos from his class and moments on th ivy league institution’s campus via his Instagram account on Monday, June 6. He also posted a photo of the certificate he was awarded upon completion of his course.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...