Mr Eazi Details How He Met Fiancé, Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi shared the origin of his love story with fiancée, Temi Otedola.

In a video clip uploaded by @baseafricatv_gh, the singer sat down for an interview, where he provided details about meeting the actress.

Mr Eazi revealed he had escorted his friend, DJ Cuppy to an event she was djing and had been left with her sister, Temi who had also been present.

He noted that the two of them began to converse, seeing as she is a beautiful woman and things took off from there.

The interviewer however seemed to be trying to provoke Mr Eazi as she kept prodding him with questions that were a tad insulting but he remained graceful throughout.

Mr Eazi reveals how he met Temi Otedola

