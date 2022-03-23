Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Mr Eazi Backs Drunk Girlfriend, Temi Otedola After Birthday Turn Up

Now we all have proof that Temi Otedola is a funny drunk following her 26th birthday shenanigans.

The actress and fashion bloggers who took her 26th birthday party to Monte Carlo and had a swell time with boyfriend, Mr Eazi and other friends, ended the night drunk after downing a sizeable amount of Tequila.

In a video which she put up on her Instagram stories, Mr Eazi had to resort for giving his drunk girlfriend a piggy back ride as she screamed Adekunle Gold’s “High” in the streets.

She blames her drunken behaviour on Tequila and promised never to take it again.

Watch the funny videos below.

