It seems like Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola will be taking their date down the aisle in a matter of months.

According to a Twitter user, the couple who got engaged a few month ago will be tying the knot in August of this year.

The user posted her tweet on the micro blogging app on Wednesday, May 25 and wrote that, “Mr Eazi set to marry Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter on 13th of August. King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey confirmed for the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...