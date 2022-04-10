Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola Are Engaged!

Temi Otedola is the latest woman to become a fiancée as her boyfriend of many years,Mr Eazi finally got down on bended knees and asked her to marry him.

The fashion blogger and actress shared the news via her Instagram page with a 30-second clip of the oceanfront proposal.

Temi who was just on a romantic getaway on the Orient Express with the singer posted only a silhouette of the engagement, not allowing folks a glimpse of the ring. She simply captioned the news with an emoji as congratulatory messages have begun to pour in for the newly engaged couple.

