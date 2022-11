The rising cost of goods and services has hit everyone with no exception and this has Moyo Lawal vexing.

The actress showed off her grocery shopping of #500,000 via her Instagram stories and it looks barely enough.

Moyo went on to lament that she is done buying things with her own money and is currently on the lookout for folks who have groceries on their houses that she can help herself to.

