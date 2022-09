Moyo Lawal is ready to join the ever moving and increasing train of OnlyFans content creators.

The actress have a sneak peak of what she will be serving on the adult platform, via her Instagram page.

Posting a photo of herself in a black suede top with her bottom bare, Moyo Lawal noted that the hot shot would serve as her display picture on OnlyFans and all that is left to do is to get courage to actually register an account since folks have been on her case to have one.

