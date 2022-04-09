Moyo Lawal Sets Instagram on Fire, shows Off Massive Butts in Twerking Video

Moyo Lawal decided to strike the match and set Instagram on fire late on Friday night to usher in the weekend.

The actress showed off her ‘gains’ on social media as she engaged in a vigorous twerking session to the delight of her fans.

Clad in sheer black pants and a cleavage baring top, Moyo Lawal twerked up a storm, advising folks who are fasting not to watch the video.

She added that sometimes she stiffens her body in front of the camera in order to appear less sexy but folks fault her for being too stiff and the few times she decides to let go, she’s accused of being loose and requested folks leave her alone altogether.

