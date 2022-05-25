Mourinho makes history as Roma win Europa Conference League

Roma won their first major European trophy by beating Feyenoord in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana Wednesday.

Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge of the Italian outfit ended with a trophy after Nicolo Zaniolo chested down Gianluca Mancini’s lofted pass before beating goalkeeper Justin Bijlow with a clever flick.

Mourinho, who has won the Champions League, Europa League and the Uefa Cup, is the first manager to win all of Uefa’s major European trophies.

This win continued the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager’s perfect record in European finals, having now overseen five wins in five finals.

“This is a competition we believed we could win since the start,” Mourinho Sky Sport Italia.

“I knew the moment I arrived what it meant to the people. They had been waiting for something like this. This was not work tonight, this was history. We had to write history. We wrote it.”

