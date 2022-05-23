Mother of Jamil Abubakar’s Son Files for Sole Custody Over His Extremist Views

Irene Chiamaka Nwachukwu has filed a motion to have sole custody of the child she shares with Jamil Abubakar.

The single mum took to her Instagram page to post screenshots of court papers where she prayed the court for full custody of her son with the son of a former Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Abubakar and the son-in-law to Aliko Dangote,

Irene noted that she resorted to this following a tweet made by Jamil regarding the lynching and burning of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Mohammed in their school’s group chat

Jamil had tweeted: “In Islam, we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the book, or any of the prophets from Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran.

“The punishment for blasphemy is death In most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion, it’s simple.”

Irene disclosed that she is greatly disturbed and seriously concerned about leaving her son in the care of someone with such extreme mindset. She added that she wouldn’t be seeking child support or needing his assistance with parenting.

Court documents filed by Irene reads part: “With your client Mr Jamil MD Abubakar’s recent tweeting on social media dated 12th May 2022, I have come to the decision that my child will not be going anywhere near him, now or in the future, as I do not want my child to be raised by or be in the custody of someone with such extreme religious views, in order not to confuse the poor boy’s thoughts or cloud his sense of reasoning.

