Mother Charged with Murder After Daughter’s Body Was Found Stuffed in Duffle Bag

Oregon State Police have arrested two women and charged them in connection with the murder of Haley Mae Coblentz, whose remains were found in a duffle bag in Oregon last year.

Per the statement the police shared with the press, that Coblentz’s mother, 29-year-old Shawna Browning, and her “significant other,” 34-year-old Lauren Harrison, were arrested on Tuesday in Detroit, Michigan. And this comes nearly a year after Haley’s body was found stuffed in a duffle bag on Dec. 10, 2020.

Both women are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

Police officer Stephanie Bigman told the press that police never gave up searching for the girl’s identity.

“Children don’t have a lot of history in the world,” she said. “They don’t necessarily have a big stamp. She was not on any database. Nobody knew that she was missing. They were able to do some genetic work and give us a bigger breakdown of what she might look like. Really, when they were able to get the genealogy work and narrowed down who she was and give us an actual name.”

Watch the news report:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...