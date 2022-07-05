Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘Most Northerners don’t consider you Muslim’ – Adeyanju mocks Tinubu

Socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has suggested why Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, APC, is trying to pick a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

Adeyanju said most Northerners don’t consider Tinubu a Muslim.

In a tweet, the Abuja-based activist noted that Tinubu is trying to gain the trust of Northerners by picking a Muslim as his running mate.

He noted that this is the real reason the APC presidential candidate wants to ignore the accepted norm of balancing a joint ticket with a Christian.

“Many people in the North don’t see Tinubu as a Muslim. This is why he is trying to prove to them they can trust him by picking a Muslim VP.

“And the real reason he wants to ignore the accepted norm of balancing a joint ticket with a Christian,” Adeyanju tweeted.

Tinubu had submitted the name of Kabiru Masari to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a placeholder.

Amid the controversy surrounding the selection of Masari, who hails from Katsina State, as a placeholder, Tinubu had said he was searching for a running mate.

