Moses undergoes successful surgery in Germany

Sparta Moscow have confirmed that Victor Moses has successfully undergone surgery in Germany.

According to the Russian club, Moses will spend six months on the sidelines as a result of the setback.

The former Nigeria international copped an achilles tendon injury in Spartak Moscow’s 2-0 league win against Ural two weeks ago.

The winger was stretchered off the pitch in pain on 33 minutes and was subsequently replaced by Mikhail Ignatov.

“Victor Moses successfully operated on in Germany. Moses’ recovery should take about six months,” reads a tweet on the club’s official Twitter handle.

“We wish Victor successful rehabilitation and look forward to his soonest return to the field!”

Before his injury, Moses scored two goals in four league outings for Guille Abascal’s men.

