Morris Day & The Time to receive the ‘Legend’ Award At “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET

BET has announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band.

The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” “The Bird,” and “Fishnet,” a track that landed at #1 on the US R&B charts. The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.

Ari Lennox, Chanté Moore, Muni Long, SiR, Tank, and BET Amplified stage artists Coco Jones and Q are set to perform at the feel-good party of the year. Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, “Soul Train Awards” 2022 premieres on Monday, 27 November at 02:00 AM (WAT) on BET AFRICA and repeats at 19:00 (WAT).

“We are thrilled to be honouring Morris Day and The Time at this year’s Soul Train Awards. These icons have done so much for the culture over a span of decades and we are elated to have the opportunity to celebrate them, their music and their contribution to Soul,”said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International.

“They say the way you start is the way you finish, and being that I’m retiring end of next year, it’s only fitting that I return to the place that helped start it all,” said Morris Day. “Our first major TV appearance was in 1981 on Soul Train with Don Cornelius. And 41 years later, to be honoured with the Soul Train Awards Legend Award is what we call full circle. Truly amazing!”

“Morris Day & The Time create and perform timeless, feel-good music for fans to enjoy all over the world. Their unique sound, style, and artistry continue to serve as inspiration to music lovers and recording artists today,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We can’t wait to get the Soul Train Awards party started with our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can’t-miss moments.”

Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long and Tasha Cobbs Leonard are set to blend harmonies for this year’s Soul Cypher. Renowned DJ and music producer D-Nice will take command of the turntables.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...