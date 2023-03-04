Search
Emmanuel Offor
Morocco World Cup star Hakimi under investigation for rape

Sports

Paris St-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation after an allegation of rape was made against him.

Hakimi denies an allegation made by a 24-year-old woman that he raped her at his home in Paris on 25 February.

The player’s lawyer said Hakimi was the victim of “attempted racketeering”.

The Nanterre prosecution office said on Friday that Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim.

According to his lawyer, Fanny Colin, Hakimi, 24, “firmly denies all the accusations against him” and welcomes the investigation because “he finally has the possibility to defend himself”.

“The club supports the player, who has firmly denied the accusations and trusts the justice system,” PSG said in a statement on Thursday.

“Paris St-Germain is an institution that promotes respect on and off the pitch.”

PSG manager Christophe Galtier declined to comment on the investigation in a news conference on Friday.

The Ligue 1 leaders face Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday, with Hakimi expected to play after recovering from a muscle injury.

Hakimi  played a starring role in Morocco’s run to the semifinal of the 2022 World Cup. His performances saw him honoured at the Best Fifa Football Awards ceremony held in Paris on Monday evening, where he was named in the FIFPro men’s world team of the year.

